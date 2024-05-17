FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryvyl stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 0.57% of Ryvyl as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.