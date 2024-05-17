FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Issued By Wedbush

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

