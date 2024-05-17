Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 246,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 212,742 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.