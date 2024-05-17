Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.33.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. 166,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,991. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,460,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

