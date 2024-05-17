Gary Duncan Brown Sells 38,700 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total transaction of C$2,901,726.00.

Gary Duncan Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$76.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$78.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

