Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.58. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 149,670 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.63 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

