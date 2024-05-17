GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.6 %

GDI stock opened at C$35.56 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.01 and a 52 week high of C$49.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.