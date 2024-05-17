GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million.
GDI stock opened at C$35.56 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.01 and a 52 week high of C$49.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
