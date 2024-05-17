GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.92.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$35.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$35.01 and a 1-year high of C$49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.54.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.