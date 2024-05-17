GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Zacks reports. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 3,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at GEN Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

