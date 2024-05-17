Genelux’s (GNLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Genelux Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 19,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Genelux has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 137,107 shares of company stock valued at $477,725 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genelux by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 26.6% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

