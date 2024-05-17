General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 985,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD opened at $295.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

