General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric stock opened at $161.12 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

