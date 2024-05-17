General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,105. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $89.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

