Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,508. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generation Bio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

