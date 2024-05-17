Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 3.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.76. 1,733,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,717,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

