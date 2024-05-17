GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 92,886 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 1,247,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,698. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

