GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 92,886 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 1,247,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,698. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

