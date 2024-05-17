Gitanjli Datt Purchases 4,200 Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Stock

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.4 %

BRE traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is 321.43%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

