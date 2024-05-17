Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -631.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

