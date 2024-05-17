Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,242,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,114 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

