Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

