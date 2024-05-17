Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Up to $33.59

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $34.50. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 398,208 shares traded.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

