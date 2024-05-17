Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,324,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 835,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.67. 44,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

