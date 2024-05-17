Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.405-2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.53.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $8.51 on Friday, reaching $169.22. The stock had a trading volume of 303,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

