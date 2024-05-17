Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-589 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.20 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $238.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.53.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.22. The stock had a trading volume of 303,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,949. Globant has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Analysts expect that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

