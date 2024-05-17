GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 4.3 %

GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 2,253,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

