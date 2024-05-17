Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Gogoro Trading Down 17.4 %
GGROW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 2,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,820. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Gogoro Company Profile
