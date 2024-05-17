Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 363,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,849. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.