Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,998,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 3,662,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,996.4 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

Goodman Group stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.