Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,998,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 3,662,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,996.4 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
Goodman Group stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.
Goodman Group Company Profile
