GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 4.5%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70. 1,403,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,548,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -760.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

