Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 725,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 92,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock has a market cap of C$43.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Further Reading

