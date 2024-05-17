Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRAB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Grab stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grab by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Grab by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 59.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 91.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

