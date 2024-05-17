GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.9 days.

GrainCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

GRCLF stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

