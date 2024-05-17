GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.9 days.
GrainCorp Trading Up 1.1 %
GRCLF stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
GrainCorp Company Profile
