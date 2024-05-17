Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Declares GBX 2.54 Dividend

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grainger Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8,616.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 215.40 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($374.96). Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

