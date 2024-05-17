Guardian Capital LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $595.15. The stock had a trading volume of 403,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

