Guardian Capital LP Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 108,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $182,682,000 after buying an additional 113,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,675. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

