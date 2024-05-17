Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after buying an additional 120,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.78. 108,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.69 and its 200 day moving average is $536.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

