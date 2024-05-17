Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Guess? by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

