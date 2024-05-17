Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Halma Price Performance
Halma stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.44.
About Halma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.