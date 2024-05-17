Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Halma stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

