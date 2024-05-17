Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Down 12.5%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 132,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 345,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

