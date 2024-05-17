Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.84

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2359149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.2 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after buying an additional 1,005,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $8,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $4,667,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.