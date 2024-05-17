Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

