Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 1,044,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

