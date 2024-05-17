Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Dividend History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.