Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

