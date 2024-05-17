HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

OMGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

