HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

