HC Wainwright Cuts Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $12.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Imunon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,931. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

