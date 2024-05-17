HC Wainwright Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

