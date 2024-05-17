HC Wainwright Lowers KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $18.00

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 176.92% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
