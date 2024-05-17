HC Wainwright Raises DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $15.50

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DRDGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

DRD stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 430,603 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

