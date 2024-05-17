HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Genenta Science Trading Down 0.6 %
GNTA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.81.
About Genenta Science
