HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Genenta Science Trading Down 0.6 %

GNTA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

